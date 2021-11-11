Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich midfielder Bersant Celina free to face Oxford

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 1:43 pm
Bersant Celina should be available for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bersant Celina should be available for Ipswich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ipswich expect to have Bersant Celina available for the visit of Oxford.

Midfielder Celina was called up for international duty by Kosovo but is now set to stay in East Anglia.

Full-back Kane Vincent-Young suffered a shoulder injury in midweek which could rule him out.

Fellow defender Hayden Coulson has not featured since going off with a knock at Wycombe a fortnight ago.

Oxford have this week been dealt a major injury blow to Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin.

The midfielder tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the FA Cup draw with Bristol Rovers on Sunday and faces a long spell out.

Winger Nathan Holland will be assessed after going off against Morecambe with a calf problem.

James Henry and Herbie Kane were rested for the cup match.