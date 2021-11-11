Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matt Scott handed first Scotland start in four years for South Africa clash

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 1:59 pm
Leicester’s Matt Scott is back in the Scotland XV (Simon Marper/PA)
Leicester’s Matt Scott is back in the Scotland XV (Simon Marper/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his starting line-up for this Saturday’s Test against South Africa.

Leicester centre Matt Scott earns his first start for the national team since June 2017, when he played against Italy in Singapore in Townsend’s first match in charge.

Glasgow’s Rufus McLean also comes back into the side after sitting out Sunday’s 15-13 win over Australia having scored two tries on his debut against Tonga the previous weekend.

Edinburgh’s Nick Haining comes in to start in the back-row, while club-mate Stuart McInally is added at hooker.

The four players who drop out are Hamish Watson, who is among the squad, and Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham and George Turner, none of whom are in the matchday group.

Sale hooker Ewan Ashman, who scored a debut try as a replacement against the Wallabies, again starts on the bench.

Townsend believes he has picked the team best equipped to deal with South Africa’s power.

“We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team,” he told Scottish Rugby. “We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition.

“It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.”