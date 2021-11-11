Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s career in pictures

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 3:41 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 3:51 pm
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the new boss at Aston Villa (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the new boss at Aston Villa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Aston Villa’s new head coach.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the former England and Liverpool midfielder’s career in pictures.

Gerrard broke into Liverpool's first team as an 18-year-old at the end of the 1998/99 season
Gerrard broke into Liverpool’s first team as an 18-year-old at the end of the 1998/99 season (Paul Barker/PA)
Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2001 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium as Gerrard won his first major trophy
Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2001 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium as Gerrard won his first major trophy (Tom Hevezi/PA)
Gerrard's first senior goal for England came in their 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Germany in Munich in 2001. He would go on to win 114 caps
Gerrard’s first senior goal for England came in their 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Germany in Munich in 2001. He would go on to win 114 caps (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Gerrard celebrates a stunning trademark strike against Olympiakos in 2004, which sealed Liverpool's place in the Champions League knockout stage
Gerrard celebrates a stunning trademark strike against Olympiacos in 2004, which sealed Liverpool’s place in the Champions League knockout stage (Phil Noble/PA)
Liverpool and captain Gerrard went on to lift the Champions League trophy after their famous comeback win against AC Milan in Istanbul
Liverpool and captain Gerrard went on to lift the Champions League trophy after their famous comeback win against AC Milan in Istanbul (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Gerrard was named PFA Player of the Year for 2005/6
Gerrard was named PFA Player of the Year for 2005/06 (Mark Lees/PA)
This goal in Liverpool's 2006 FA Cup final win against West Ham saw Gerrard become the only player to have scored in the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League finals
This goal in Liverpool’s 2006 FA Cup final win against West Ham saw Gerrard become the only player to have scored in the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League finals (David Davies/PA)
England's 'Golden Generation' - David Beckham, left, Frank Lampard, centre, and Gerrard Brazil – Wembley Stadium
England’s ‘Golden Generation’ – David Beckham, left, Frank Lampard, centre, and Gerrard (Nick Potts/PA)
Rangers handed Gerrard his first manager's job when appointing him on a four-year contract in 2018
Rangers handed Gerrard his first manager’s job when appointing him on a four-year contract in 2018 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rangers went unbeaten in the the league as Gerrard led them to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season
Rangers went unbeaten in the the league as Gerrard led them to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season (Andrew Milligan/PA)