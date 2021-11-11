New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s career in pictures

An error occurred. Please try again.

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Aston Villa’s new head coach.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the former England and Liverpool midfielder’s career in pictures.

Gerrard broke into Liverpool’s first team as an 18-year-old at the end of the 1998/99 season (Paul Barker/PA)

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2001 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium as Gerrard won his first major trophy (Tom Hevezi/PA)

Gerrard’s first senior goal for England came in their 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Germany in Munich in 2001. He would go on to win 114 caps (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gerrard celebrates a stunning trademark strike against Olympiacos in 2004, which sealed Liverpool’s place in the Champions League knockout stage (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool and captain Gerrard went on to lift the Champions League trophy after their famous comeback win against AC Milan in Istanbul (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Gerrard was named PFA Player of the Year for 2005/06 (Mark Lees/PA)

This goal in Liverpool’s 2006 FA Cup final win against West Ham saw Gerrard become the only player to have scored in the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League finals (David Davies/PA)

England’s ‘Golden Generation’ – David Beckham, left, Frank Lampard, centre, and Gerrard (Nick Potts/PA)

Rangers handed Gerrard his first manager’s job when appointing him on a four-year contract in 2018 (Jeff Holmes/PA)