Hartlepool without injured Gavan Holohan for Newport visit

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 4:30 pm
Gavan Holohan (holding trophy) has been ruled out for Hartlepool (Nigel French/PA)
Gavan Holohan has been ruled out of Hartlepool’s clash with Newport on Friday night.

The midfielder has not recovered from a knock sustained during Pools’ 2-2 FA Cup draw at home to Wycombe last weekend.

Full-back Jamie Sterry is “touch and go” to make his return from a hamstring injury, according to caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

Goalkeeper Ben Killip and striker Olufela Olomola are both back in training but Sweeney said: “We won’t be rushing players back for the sake of it.”

Newport boss James Rowberry will ring the changes once again after making 11 for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy clash with Swindon.

Midfielder Matthew Dolan returned from a thigh injury and defender Ryan Haynes after suspension for that game and they are two players who could keep their places.

Teenager Harrison Bright impressed in the back four against the Robins on his second senior start but he is expected to drop out.

Newport and Hartlepool are level on points in League Two, with the Exiles two places above in eighth on goal difference.

