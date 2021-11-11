Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh in contention for Bradford’s trip to Port Vale

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 5:37 pm
Liam Ridehalgh is pushing for a Bradford return (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liam Ridehalgh is pushing for a Bradford return (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bradford will be boosted by the return of Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh for their Sky Bet League Two clash at Port Vale on Saturday.

Winger Eisa has yet to play a league game this season due to a hamstring injury but City manager Derek Adams has confirmed that both he and defender Ridehalgh, who has missed the last five games with a similar problem, are fit and pushing to be included in his 18-man squad.

Adams will also have the services of Paudie O’Connor, while Caolan Lavery has a chance of making the 18-man squad, leaving Andy Cook as the only player definitely ruled out as he awaits the result of a scan on his hamstring injury.

Adams must also make a decision about striker Lee Angol, who continued his recovery from a hamstring injury with a 45-minute outing in the penalty shoot-out win at Sunderland in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Veteran centre-back Leon Legge is pushing for a place in the Port Vale squad after making his comeback from a 10-week absence with a knee injury.

The 36-year-old went on as a 63rd-minute substitute in Vale’s 5-0 win at home to Liverpool Under-21s in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy group game.

The former captain is competing with Nathan Smith, Dan Jones, Lewis Cass, Aaron Martin and Ryan Johnson for a place in the back three but may have to be patient after Darrell Clarke’s team have won 10 of their last 12 games.

Clarke has been nominated for the October manager-of-the-month award after lifting his team to second place in the league as well guiding them through to the second round of the FA Cup and knockout stages of the Trophy.

