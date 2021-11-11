Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Villa appoint Gerrard and sport remembers war dead – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 6:49 pm
File photo dated 12-05-2021 of Steven Gerrard. Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new head coach. Issue date: Thursday November 11, 2021.
File photo dated 12-05-2021 of Steven Gerrard. Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new head coach. Issue date: Thursday November 11, 2021.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

Villa got a new boss.

Arsenal enjoyed their night in Denmark.

Michael Bridges poked fun at his own injury issues.

Sport remembers

Cricket

England trained Down Under.

New Zealand aren’t done yet.

Boxing

Tyson Fury sent a message.

Tony Bellew is a big Luther fan.

Rugby union

Sam Burgess defended his England career.

Basketball

The MVP enjoyed his night in the Big Apple.

And was backed for a change of career.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was refreshed ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Haas spotted some Ayrton Senna art.

Lewis Hamilton stepped out in another loud outfit.