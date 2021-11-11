Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland talking points ahead of their World Cup qualifying game with Moldova

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 6:59 pm
Billy Gilmour and his Scotland team-mates will take on Moldova in Chisinau (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland face Moldova in their penultimate game in Group F of the World Cup European qualifiers on Friday.

Denmark have already won the group but Scotland are in a strong position to seal second spot.

Here the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the game in Chisinau.

Play-off chance

Scotland will secure second spot in the group and a place in March’s play-off competition if they win. There will be other chances if they cannot get three points – Israel need to get a result in Austria later on and Scotland host Denmark on Monday. But Steve Clarke’s men will be determined to wrap up the runners-up spot before facing the runaway leaders.

Five in a row?

Scotland also mde it five in a row last year when they beat Serbia (Novak Djurovic/PA)

Scotland are looking to make it five consecutive victories for the second time in two seasons. They achieved the same feat when beating Serbia in the Euro 2020 play-off finals a year ago.

Strike options

Jacob Brown
Stoke’s Jacob Brown scored the winner at Luton on Saturday (Leila Coker/PA)

Clarke will have to make at least five changes to the starting line-up that won in the Faroe Islands last month with two places up front needing cover. Lyndon Dykes, who has scored in the past four games, and Ryan Christie are both suspended. Che Adams, squad newcomer Jacob Brown and Kevin Nisbet are vying for a strike role while the likes of John McGinn, David Turnbull and Stuart Armstrong could take up a role just off the front.

Defensive cover

Scott McTominay was sent home with a throat infection to leave Clarke without another defender after Grant Hanley pulled out with a groin injury. The good news is that Kieran Tierney is fit again after an ankle injury. Jack Hendry is likely to feature again leaving Liam Cooper of Leeds and Hearts centre-back John Souttar battling for a place in the back three.

Warning from history

Berti Vogts
Berti Vogts suffered agony in Moldova (PA)

Scotland drew 1-1 in Chisinau in October 2004 in a result that cost Berti Vogts his job as manager. Steven Thompson levelled soon after the hosts took a 28th-minute lead but Scotland suffered another major blow in their quest to reach the 2006 World Cup, having taken one point from their first two home matches.

