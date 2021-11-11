Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Xavier Amaechi set for Bolton debut against Crewe

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 7:21 pm
Xavier Amaechi has been recoverin from a fractured metatarsal suffered in pre-season (Mike Egerton/PA).
Xavier Amaechi could make his Bolton debut in Friday’s League One home clash with basement boys Crewe.

The winger, signed on loan from Hamburg over the summer, has been recovering from a fractured metatarsal suffered in pre-season and is set to be included in the Wanderers matchday squad for the first time.

Josh Sheehan is available again after missing Sunday’s 2-2 FA Cup draw with Stockport due to a back problem.

Declan John can also be called upon having gotten over a bout of illness.

Crewe boss David Artell has said Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy gave him some “food for thought”.

Artell handed debuts to four players in that match, with one of them, midfielder Joe Robbins, scoring the third goal.

The Railwaymen have had Christopher Long (groin), Callum Ainley (hamstring), Kayne Ramsay (leg) and Travis Johnson (ankle) on the sidelines.

Artell’s team halted a four-match losing streak in their most recent league outing, the 1-1 draw with Doncaster last week.

