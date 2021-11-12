Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Clarke puts Scotland’s winning habit down to the experience of his players

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 4:31 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 7:17 am
Scotland secured a last-gasp win over Israel last month (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke believes his side have developed a winning habit through experience.

Clarke hopes the belief gained from their four-match winning run will see them over the line in Moldova.

Scotland will guarantee a World Cup play-off place if they win in Chisinau on Friday.

Steve Clarke believes Scotland have developed a winning habit (Tim Goode/PA)

The crunch game comes a year after Scotland also completed a five-match winning run when they beat Serbia to reach the Euro 2020 finals.

And Clarke feels Scotland have taken their results-minded trait further since then, having scored late winners against both Israel and the Faroe Islands last month.

When asked what they had improved over the past year, Clarke said: “The ability to win matches that maybe we would have drawn in the past, and maybe we would have lost matches that we turned into draws.

“Overall it’s just been a much better campaign. We got criticised earlier in the group for dropping some points. We found a way to make that up later in the group.

“We have to jump from being a third-seeded team to get above the second-seeded team and, without getting ahead of ourselves because we still have to secure a play-off spot, the team has improved. The understanding of what you have to do to win matches at this level has improved.

“I always said that would improve gradually by the number of caps that you pick up. We have more players that are more experienced at this level.

“And when you start to get results against some of the better teams, then you start to believe in yourselves a little bit more. That belief can turn a draw into a win, which is probably what happened in the last two games.”

Clarke is well aware that Moldova can cause problems. The home side started Group F with an 8-0 defeat in Denmark and only have one point but they surprised the Scotland boss during their 1-0 defeat in September.

“They actually surprised me a little bit at Hampden,” Clarke said. “They were quite progressive, wanting to be on the front foot when they had the chance to go forward, and they went forward in numbers. Obviously always with a good defensive block, they defended well against us. Albeit we did create enough chances to maybe have a more comfortable night.

“They suffered early in the campaign with a big reverse against Denmark but gradually the games have become more competitive. They went to Israel and only lost 2-1, and we know how tough a place that is to go to make it a proper game, and it was a proper game.”

