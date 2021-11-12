Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Have Manchester City put a price tag on Raheem Sterling?

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 7:09 am
Raheem Sterling could be on the move (Barrington Coombs/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City have reportedly set a price for out-of-favour forward Raheem Sterling. According to Metro, the club value the 26-year-old at about £45million, with Barcelona believed to be leading the race for his signature.

The Daily Mirror reports Donny Van De Beek headlines a trio of Manchester United players on Newcastle’s January transfer shortlist. New manager Eddie Howe is said to have £50m to spend on new players in the upcoming window, with Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson reportedly among the Magpies’ primary targets.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is wanted by Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Real Madrid are circling a move for Leicester’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, according to Leicestershire Live. Citing a report from Fichajes, the paper says the Spanish giants have a three-year deal in mind for the 24-year-old, though when they intend to pull the trigger on the move remains to be seen.

The Daily Mirror, via RMC, says Arsenal’s 22-year-old midfielder Matteo Guendouzi wants to stay at Marseille once his loan move ends.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dejan Kulusevski: Calciomercato says Tottenham are interested in the Juventus winger.

Sweden v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Hampden Park
Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski (centre) is a wanted man (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tyler Adams: The Daily Mirror, via Sport Bild, reports Arsenal are looking to make a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

