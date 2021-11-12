Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England’s Ellis Genge to miss Australia clash after positive Covid test

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:03 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 11:27 am
Ellis Genge is unavailable for England’s match with Australia following a positive Covid test (Andrew Mattthews/PA)
England’s autumn continues to be disrupted by Covid after Ellis Genge was ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Australia following a positive test.

Genge is the second loosehead prop to go into self-isolation after Joe Marler was also forced to miss the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

“Genge returned a positive PCR result this morning (Friday) from a test taken yesterday. He immediately went into isolation,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

“No other positive test results were received among players or staff. The group has undergone an additional round of LFT and PCR testing today.

“The squad have trained this morning at Twickenham Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s match.”

In Genge’s absence, Sale prop Bevan Rodd has been promoted to the starting XV on his England debut, with Trevor Davison named on the bench.

