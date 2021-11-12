Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Hughes appointed new Dunfermline manager

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:13 am
John Hughes will take charge at Dunfermline (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dunfermline have appointed John Hughes as their new manager.

The 57-year-old former Falkirk, Hibernian, and Inverness boss has signed a deal until the end of next season and will work with the club’s existing backroom staff, including Steven Whittaker and Greg Shields.

A club statement read: “As is normal, a small group of directors, nominated by the board, followed a robust process to select candidates both from those that formally applied, as well as approaching others to ascertain whether they would like to be considered for the position.

“In the end, we identified a small number of candidates who had the right credentials, at this moment in time, to be worthy of interview. Two candidates performed especially well at interview.

“However, it was the unanimous decision of the board that John Hughes, by virtue of his previous experience and leadership qualities, was the man we should appoint to help us stabilise our club’s position in the SPFL Championship, and take us further forward.”

Hughes replaces his former Celtic team-mate, Peter Grant, who was sacked earlier this month after failing to register a league win in his short spell in charge.

The Pars sit four points adrift at the foot of the Championship after recording seven draws and six defeats in 13 games.

Hughes was most recently in charge of Ross County, who he led to Premiership safety after taking over on December 21 last year with the Staggies bottom of the table. County subsequently appointed Malky Mackay when Hughes’ short-term contract ran out.

Hughes’ previous managerial job, with Dunfermline’s Fife rivals Raith, did not go so well. Hughes also took over Rovers on a short-term basis in February 2017 but they were relegated from the Championship at the end of the season following a play-off defeat to Brechin.

