James Daly hoping to be involved as Stevenage take on Mansfield

Stevenage manager Alex Revell will have more options available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

James Daly returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines during the midweek victory over Cambridge in the Papa John’s Trophy and will hope to make the bench against the Stags.

Max Melbourne also continued his comeback on Tuesday following a bout of coronavirus having also made an impact in the 2-2 draw at MK Dons in the FA Cup.

Arthur Read is another to have featured in the last two matches and will hope to make his first league appearance since August this weekend.

Mansfield need to check on a number of players for the trip to Hertfordshire but travel with confidence after three consecutive triumphs in all competitions.

The pick of the bunch was last Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup victory at Sunderland and, although Elliott Hewitt (glute), George Lapslie (thigh) and Rhys Oates (groin) all started the first-round tie, the trio are fitness doubts.

If Oates does miss out boss Nigel Clough could turn to Danny Johnson, who netted in the league success over Tranmere last month and also hit a hat-trick in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday at home to Newcastle Under-21s.

Ryan Stirk stepped up his comeback with a cameo in that match but Richard Nartey (knee), James Perch (fractured skull) and Kellan Gordon (knee) remain absent.