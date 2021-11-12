Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Daly hoping to be involved as Stevenage take on Mansfield

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 11:27 am
Former Bristol Rovers striker James Daly is fit again for Stevenage (Simon Galloway/PA)
Stevenage manager Alex Revell will have more options available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

James Daly returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines during the midweek victory over Cambridge in the Papa John’s Trophy and will hope to make the bench against the Stags.

Max Melbourne also continued his comeback on Tuesday following a bout of coronavirus having also made an impact in the 2-2 draw at MK Dons in the FA Cup.

Arthur Read is another to have featured in the last two matches and will hope to make his first league appearance since August this weekend.

Mansfield need to check on a number of players for the trip to Hertfordshire but travel with confidence after three consecutive triumphs in all competitions.

The pick of the bunch was last Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup victory at Sunderland and, although Elliott Hewitt (glute), George Lapslie (thigh) and Rhys Oates (groin) all started the first-round tie, the trio are fitness doubts.

If Oates does miss out boss Nigel Clough could turn to Danny Johnson, who netted in the league success over Tranmere last month and also hit a hat-trick in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday at home to Newcastle Under-21s.

Ryan Stirk stepped up his comeback with a cameo in that match but Richard Nartey (knee), James Perch (fractured skull) and Kellan Gordon (knee) remain absent.

