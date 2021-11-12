Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colby Bishop banned for Accrington’s clash with Plymouth

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 1:08 pm
Accrington forward Colby Bishop is suspended for the visit of Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Accrington striker Colby Bishop is suspended for the visit of Plymouth.

The 25-year-old has been banned for three matches after being sent off in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Port Vale.

Sean McConville has returned to training after missing two matches through illness.

Fellow midfielder David Morgan is doubtful after injuring an ankle in training while Joe Pritchard and Matt Butcher remain sidelined with strains.

International call-ups mean Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe faces making changes.

Defender Brendan Galloway is away with Zimbabwe while striker Luke Jephcott is with Wales Under-21s’ squad.

Macaulay Gillesphey looks set to replace to Galloway for the next two matches, his first start in a month.

Kieran Agard and Jordon Garrick are competing to partner Ryan Hardie up front.

