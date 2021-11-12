Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Owen Farrell will wait for 100th England cap before celebrating milestone

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 1:27 pm
Owen Farrell will make his 100th Test appearance on Saturday (David Davies/PA)
Owen Farrell will make his 100th Test appearance on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

Owen Farrell reaches a century of caps in Saturday’s clash with Australia but will wait until the milestone is registered with England before celebrating.

The Lions’ decision not to award full Test status to their match against Japan at Murrayfield in June means that Farrell has made only six international appearances for the tourists, in 2013 and 2017.

When combined with his 93 games for England, it leaves him on the brink of a landmark achievement heading into the Autumn Nations Series clash with the Wallabies.

Maro Itoje will lead England out against Australia in recognition of his 50th cap
Maro Itoje will lead England out against Australia in recognition of his 50th cap (Adam Davy/PA)

But instead Maro Itoje will lead the team out at Twickenham in recognition of his imminent half-century of Red Rose caps.

“I didn’t celebrate my 50th cap with the other Test matches in it, it was always England. So that’s how we’ve been looking at it here,” Farrell said.

“Maro has his 50th cap for England this week which is an achievement we will celebrate. We’re looking forward to doing that.”

Farrell’s 99th Test appearance will also be his first alongside Marcus Smith, England’s rising star who is expected to pull the strings at the 2023 World Cup.

Smith takes the fly-half duties with Farrell offering assistance as a playmaker from inside centre and, although the senior partner in the creative axis, the 30-year-old is happy to relinquish control of executing the gameplan.

“Marcus runs the attack. He’s been brilliant so far. He’s obviously been playing unbelievably well and he’s come in here and put his stamp on it,” Farrell said.

“He’s been running the show in terms of attack. It was disappointing for him to pick up bit of a niggle last week, but he’s been flying this week in training.

“I’m excited. Marcus is a fantastic player and he’s been showing that for a good while now. It’s been good working together in camp.

“He loves his rugby, he loves chatting about rugby, he loves the game, and I enjoy talking to him about that sort of stuff.”

Eddie Jones had intended to pair Smith and Farrell together against Tonga only for the Saracens general to miss the match with a false-positive Covid test that meant he watched the autumn opener from his hotel room.

“It is very disappointing having to isolate and be on your own. You can go through different emotions,” he said.

“I was excited last week to be back at Twickenham in front of 80,000 people. I was buzzing to play in front of it all week. Then to not have the chance was disappointing.

“Obviously all the testing that was going on in the background, I knew there was a chance for this weekend so I’m thankful that I am here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal