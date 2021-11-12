Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Josh Andrews in contention as Rochdale host Leyton Orient

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 1:57 pm
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale could involve striker Josh Andrews against Leyton Orient (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale could involve striker Josh Andrews against Leyton Orient (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rochdale striker Josh Andrews will be looking to feature against Leyton Orient following his return to the squad for the 1-1 draw with Notts County in the FA Cup first round last weekend.

Manager Robbie Stockdale has the option to bring Andrews, who was an unused substitute against the Magpies, back into his side as he looks to continue a run of four games unbeaten in League Two, the last two being wins against Barrow and Sutton.

Midfielder Alex Newby and defender Max Taylor missed the FA Cup tie but come back into contention for the return to league action.

Rochdale will be without defender Jim McNulty as the centre-back continues his rehabilitation following injury.

Leyton Orient forward Paul Smyth, who has seen his chances this season hampered by injury, is pushing for a starting place after impressing in the 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Charlton in midweek.

Smyth scored the only goal, impressing manager Kenny Jackett, as the O’s finished the game with 10 men following the dismissal of midfielder Antony Papadopoulos.

Jackett is likely to bring back striker Aaron Drinan, who was rested against Charlton after scoring four in the previous two outings, a hat-trick in the 5-0 thrashing of Hartlepool in League Two and the only goal as Ebbsfleet were beaten in the FA Cup first round.

Defender Adam Thompson featured for 25 minutes against Charlton and is in the squad for the Rochdale game.

