Micky Mellon expected to recall host of players as Tranmere take on Sutton

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is expected to recall a host of players for the League Two home game against Sutton.

Mellon made 10 changes for the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win against Oldham, with Nathaniel Knight-Percival the only player to retain his starting place after last Saturday’s FA Cup first-round win at Crawley.

The likes of Callum McManaman, Jay Spearing, Peter Clarke, Mark Duffy and on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan are all likely to return.

Mellon’s side, 11th in the table, are chasing their first league win in four matches.

Sutton will be without striker Omar Bugiel, who is away on international duty with Lebanon.

Midfielder Craig Eastmond is hoping to make his first appearance since mid-October after injury.

Centre-half Louis John and fellow defender Jon Barden are also expected to return to contention, but Harry Beautyman remains a long-term absentee.

Matt Gray’s side have lost three of their last four league games, but sit two places above Tranmere.