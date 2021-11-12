Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dominic Iorfa injury blow for Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 2:47 pm
Dominic Iorfa is out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dominic Iorfa is unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Gillingham after boss Darren Moore confirmed the defender will be out until 2022 with a hip injury.

But Massimo Luongo and George Byers could make their first League One appearances since August and September respectively.

The midfielders both returned to action in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Harrogate, with Byers getting on the scoresheet, and they are pushing for more minutes after recovering from injury.

Long-term absentee Josh Windass is back in training but his return date is not yet known.

There seems no end in sight for Gillingham’s injury woes with boss Steve Evans unlikely to name a full list of substitutes at Hillsborough.

Stuart O’Keefe could be close to a return after missing last week’s FA Cup draw with Cheltenham, while fellow midfielder Olly Lee remains a doubt with a broken toe.

Daniel Phillips and David Tutonda are among a number of Gills players who are set to be sidelined until at least Christmas.

Gillingham have won just one of their last nine games.

