Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robert Page committed to leading Wales amid uncertainty surrounding play-off tie

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 4:01 pm
Robert Page (pictured) has been in charge of Wales for over 12 months in the absence of manager Ryan Giggs (Nick Potts/PA)
Robert Page (pictured) has been in charge of Wales for over 12 months in the absence of manager Ryan Giggs (Nick Potts/PA)

Robert Page is “fully committed” to leading Wales amid uncertainty over who will take charge of their World Cup play-off tie in March.

Former captain Page has guided Wales into the play-offs in the continued absence of manager Ryan Giggs, who has been on leave from his post for 12 months.

Giggs faces trial in January accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship. The former Manchester United and Wales star denies all the allegations.

Wales v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Robert Page was in charge of Wales at Euro 2020 (PA)

Page was heavily linked with the Cardiff job before the Bluebirds announced on Friday that interim manager Steve Morison would remain in charge for the rest of the season.

On the Cardiff interest, Page – who leads Wales into their final two World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium this week – said: “I’ve got the best job in the world. That’s all I’ve got to say to that.

“I’m working with wonderful players and my full focus is on these two games. I just take every game as it comes.

“I have been told I am in charge and, until someone tells me otherwise, I will be fully committed to this job.

Euro 2020 Preview Package
Ryan Giggs has been on leave from his post as Wales manager for 12 months (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“I absolutely love it. That’s all I can say on the matter.”

Spain’s 1-0 win in Greece on Thursday confirmed Wales’ play-off place as a result of their Nations League results.

It is only the second time Wales have reached a World Cup play-off, having beaten Israel 4-0 on aggregate to reach the 1958 finals in Sweden.

Wales’ focus now turns to securing home advantage in the play-off semi-final, which positive results in their final two qualifiers could achieve.

“It feels very good and takes the pressure off a little bit,” said Page.

“It is great for the supporters to know that we have a play-off.

“At the moment we have two games left and an opportunity to give us a more favourable tie in a play-off.

“Our full aim is on that. We want to finish second and win both games. We want to build that momentum and take it into March.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]