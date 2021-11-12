Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
French connection continues with Everton Women’s latest recruits

By Press Association
November 12, 2021, 6:17 pm
Former West Ham and Portsmouth striker Frederic Piquionne has joined Everton Women as assistant manager (Chris Ison/PA)
Former West Ham and Portsmouth striker Frederic Piquionne has joined Everton Women as assistant manager (Chris Ison/PA)

Everton Women’s revamp has continued with the appointment of Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine to their backroom staff.

Piquionne, a former Lyon, Portsmouth and West Ham striker who moved into coaching with Paris St Germain’s women’s team, has joined as assistant manager.

Plaine, who previously worked at PSG’s academy before spending most of the last three-and-a-half years as a fitness coach at Johannesburg’s Orlando Pirates, has become performance manager.

“It’s great news for us because Frederic and Franck come in to improve our staff and offer us new strengths to make the team better,” said Jean-Luc Vasseur, himself only appointed manager a couple of weeks ago.

“Franck has good experience abroad and Frederic knows England from his time in the Premier League. They have different profiles and I think they are highly-skilled staff.”

