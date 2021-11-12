Remembering Ron Flowers and Shane Duffy pride – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association November 12, 2021, 6:23 pm Ron Flowers and Shane Duffy (PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 12. Football The football world mourned Ron Flowers. Rest in peace, Ron ❤️— England (@England) November 12, 2021 Remembering Ron Flowers.1934 – 2021.💛— Wolves (@Wolves) November 12, 2021 Everyone at AFC Telford United are deeply saddened by the passing of Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.Ron both played for and managed Wellington Town /Telford United, famously guiding the club to their 1971 FA Trophy triumph. pic.twitter.com/qTn7kLN2LS— AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) November 12, 2021 Romelu Lukaku was itching to get back. Being on the sideline these last weeks… I realise how much fun it is to just train and compete against other teams! Soon though 🔋⏰— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) November 12, 2021 Shane Duffy was proud of his milestone. An absolute honour…50 appearances! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/M68ma7Ui6o— Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) November 12, 2021 Disappointment for Declan Rice. Gutted to be missing the game tonight! Wishing all the boys the best of luck. Come on @England ❤️🦁— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 12, 2021 Xavi still had it. Thursday's workout highlights🔊 𝑆𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑 𝑂𝑛 🔊 pic.twitter.com/WbuZEg9oYw— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2021 Ben Mee joined Twitter in the hope of helping others. Pleased to join Twitter. I’m at a stage in my career and life where I think I can use my voice to help others by sharing some personal experiences.In the next week I'll be talking about the premature birth of my daughter which can hopefully be a positive story for others. pic.twitter.com/OecQmPERLa— Ben Mee (@Ben6Mee) November 12, 2021 Fabinho was celebrating Brazil’s World Cup qualification. Que grupo! Estamos na Copa do Mundo. Vamos! 💪🏾🇧🇷🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/I5p9t9cI0b— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) November 12, 2021 Richarlison was a happy man too. Sdds 🥺🇧🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/scmbzLTe3L— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) November 12, 2021 Patrice Evra caught up with a familiar face. I never scared of you I was scared to disappointed you boss 😅❤️ @ManUtd #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #family pic.twitter.com/hnvT6FDGXW— Patrice Evra (@Evra) November 12, 2021 Cricket Sunbathing was on the cards for Ben Stokes. 26 days to get some colour in my legs….😐😐 https://t.co/HEwTb7Ojm6— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 12, 2021 Boxing Joseph Parker was hard at it in the ring. @AndyLeeBoxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6I593gdt2d— Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) November 11, 2021 MMA Conor McGregor mocked a poor fancy dress effort. Virtually identical! https://t.co/8BxgLhqnuM— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021 Formula One Valtteri Bottas was enjoying a Brazilian brew. 🇧🇷#VB77 #Brazil #Coffee pic.twitter.com/O9YNs9N1iO— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 12, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social Patrice Evra feasts and Naomi Osaka is back – Friday’s sporting social Stokes gets Ashes ready and Bronze joins the 30s club – Friday’s sporting social Twins for Ronaldo and the end of City’s run – Thursday’s sporting social