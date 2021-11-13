Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to ‘enjoy’ Italy test

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 11:01 am
Ian Baraclough, right, wants his players to relish the challenge against Italy (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ian Baraclough, right, wants his players to relish the challenge against Italy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ian Baraclough has told his Northern Ireland players they must relish the challenge of facing European champions Italy when the World Cup qualifying campaign comes to an end at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Northern Ireland’s own hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but they will face an Italy side in need of a result after Jorginho’s late penalty miss in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland left Roberto Mancini’s side still locked in a tussle with the Swiss for top spot in Group C.

That will only make life more difficult for Baraclough’s men – who ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for a competitive victory at Windsor Park by beating Lithuania 1-0 on Friday.

“I hope we can enjoy it,” Baraclough said. “I hope the players can savour nights like that. It doesn’t happen every time. We’ve had some really big nights here with Germany and the Netherlands and the like.

“For us it’s massive: go and test yourselves against the European champions, the best team in Europe.”

After a disappointing October, when defeat in Switzerland ended the World Cup dream before alarm bells rang as Northern Ireland surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose to Bulgaria, Baraclough got an encouraging response in the first half on Friday as his side dominated play and might have led 3-0 at the break.

And the manager hopes to see the same positive attitude on display on Monday, even if the level of opposition will make for a very different contest.

“There’s no fear,” he added. “We know at times we’ll be pegged back in our own half, we won’t have much of the ball, so it’s key we look after it, learn from (Friday) and what was difficult in the second half for us and make sure we rectify that.

“We know what’s against us. I wish Jorginho had put that penalty away but that’s the test.

“We all want to beat the best and it’s something we’ve not been able to do for a while.”

Baraclough named an experienced side to face Lithuania as Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas and Ali McCann returned to the starting XI. There was also a place for Shane Ferguson, selected ahead of Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis, as Baraclough focused on players getting regular playing time at club level.

The manager hinted at changes for Monday night though they are unlikely to be sweeping. Baraclough will hope none are enforced, however, after Paddy McNair pulled up late on holding his hamstring, though the Middlesbrough man saw out the game.

“He said his groin was a little bit tight and then towards the end his hamstring tightened up,” Baraclough said. “I think it was more fatigue than a muscle injury so hopefully he’ll be OK when we get back, rest up, recuperate and get ready for Italy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]