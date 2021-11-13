Lee Angol leveller denies Port Vale as Bradford snatch point

Lee Angol’s towering second-half header earned Bradford a point in a 1-1 draw at Port Vale.

The Valiants had been on course to go joint top of League Two with James Wilson’s goal 10 minutes into the second half.

But substitute Angol headed home Matty Foulds’ cross 15 minutes from time to frustrate Vale, who had needed a win to move level on points with leaders Forest Green.

After hitting 17 goals in winning four straight games Vale were frustrated in the first half by their mid-table opponents, who created the early chances. Former Vale striker Theo Robinson fired one straight at goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who also gathered Charles Vernam’s header from Robinson’s cross moments later.

At the other end, James Gibbons forced a fine save from Richard O’Donnell with a blistering effort from distance midway through the half.

O’Donnell was at full stretch again 10 minutes later to keep out Tom Conlon’s sweetly-struck curler.

The visitors almost took a lead into half-time with a chance on the break but, with team-mates piling forward in numbers, Vernam chose to go himself and blasted wide of the near post.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes into the second half. David Amoo made a determined run at the backtracking Bradford defence and a ricochet in the box fell kindly for Wilson, who finally beat the luckless O’Donnell after the keeper’s initial save.

But after 75 minutes Angol rose highest to meet a brilliant cross from Foulds to equalise.

Vale’s George Lloyd and Alex Gilliead of Bradford could not capitalise on their late chances and the two teams settled for a point apiece.