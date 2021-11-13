Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell help Notts County see off Solihull By Press Association November 13, 2021, 5:03 pm Kyle Wootton scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over Solihull (Mike Egerton/PA) Second-half strikes from Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell helped Notts County leapfrog Solihull and climb to fourth place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane. The first chance of the game fell to County when their leading goalscorer Ruben Rodriguez hit a post with a cross-shot. The Magpies struck the frame of the goal for the second time through Frank Vincent after some good build-up play. Solihull’s defence was finally breached 10 minutes into the second half when Taylor provided a cross for Wootton, who finished perfectly to give County a well-deserved lead. The hosts sealed all three points with seven minutes to go when Rodriguez set up Mitchell, who slotted past Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot to double their lead. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Kyle Wootton equaliser earns Notts County deserved replay against Rochdale Clach boss Jordan MacDonald disappointed to let lead slip against Nairn Grimsby knocked off top after late loss to Notts County Nairn and Clach play out derby draw at Station Park