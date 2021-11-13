Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrogate record their first win in five league games as Walsall lose at home

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:07 pm
Simon Power gave Harrogate the lead at Walsall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harrogate cruised to a first victory in five League Two games as they turned the formbook on its head to win 3-1 at Walsall.

Goals from Simon Power, Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong’s ninth of the season handed the Saddlers a first league loss in seven despite Kieran Phillips’ consolation.

Harrogate took the lead with a controversial free-kick after 19 minutes.

Emmanuel Osadebe was penalised for what looked like a fair tackle on Power, who whipped a low 25-yard effort around the wall into the bottom corner.

Walsall were also unhappy about Harrogate’s second after 61 minutes, appealing in vain for offside as on-loan Sunderland man Diamond raced clear from halfway to slot under Carl Rushworth.

The Saddlers could have pulled one back but Mark Oxley spread himself to deny Phillips from virtually the Walsall substitute’s first touch.

Armstrong sealed the points with 82 minutes gone, sliding in to prod home Alex Pattison’s near-post cross from close range.

Phillips reduced the deficit asfter 88 minutes, tucking home the rebound after Oxley parried from Rollin Menayese but it was too late.

