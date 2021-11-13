Harrogate record their first win in five league games as Walsall lose at home

Harrogate cruised to a first victory in five League Two games as they turned the formbook on its head to win 3-1 at Walsall.

Goals from Simon Power, Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong’s ninth of the season handed the Saddlers a first league loss in seven despite Kieran Phillips’ consolation.

Harrogate took the lead with a controversial free-kick after 19 minutes.

Emmanuel Osadebe was penalised for what looked like a fair tackle on Power, who whipped a low 25-yard effort around the wall into the bottom corner.

Walsall were also unhappy about Harrogate’s second after 61 minutes, appealing in vain for offside as on-loan Sunderland man Diamond raced clear from halfway to slot under Carl Rushworth.

The Saddlers could have pulled one back but Mark Oxley spread himself to deny Phillips from virtually the Walsall substitute’s first touch.

Armstrong sealed the points with 82 minutes gone, sliding in to prod home Alex Pattison’s near-post cross from close range.

Phillips reduced the deficit asfter 88 minutes, tucking home the rebound after Oxley parried from Rollin Menayese but it was too late.