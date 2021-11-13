Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ipswich denied by woodwork as Oxford share spoils

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:13 pm
Ipswich’s Macauley Bonne, right, has a shot on goal against Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
Ipswich and Oxford fought out a nail-biting 0-0 draw with Town twice denied by the woodwork.

The visitors looked the sharper unit during the first period but the home side came more into the game in the second half.

In the fifth minute a corner by Lee Evans was headed against the post by Town’s leading scorer Macauley Bonne.

After Ipswich keeper Christian Walton had palmed away a shot from Mark Sykes at the other end, Town struck the same post again in the 19th minute. Bailey Clements found Bersant Celina whose shot from just outside the penalty area rebounded to safety.

Janoi Donacien made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Oxford taking the lead, while their keeper Simon Eastwood got a hand to an effort from Bonne.

Celina bent a shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area and substitute Conor Chaplin sent another effort narrowly off target but neither side could make the significant breakthrough to gain the three precious points.

