Bristol Rovers come from behind to stun Northampton

Antony Evans netted a 59th-minute winner as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1 in a feisty League Two clash at the Memorial Stadium.

Both sides could have netted in a lively opening to the game, Evans shooting wide from a good chance and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw saving well from a Kion Etete volley at the other end.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork in the 33rd minute, Josh Grant firing against a post from Sam Finlay’s pass.

And the visitors took a 39th-minute lead when Connor Taylor fouled Paul Lewis inside the area and Sam Hoskins sent Belshaw the wrong way with a side-footed penalty.

But Grant levelled after 53 minutes with a powerful far-post header from Harry Anderson’s right-wing cross.

And just six minutes later Sam Nicholson forced a defensive error, allowing Evans to stride through and shoot low past Liam Roberts.

Rovers had midfielder Glenn Whelan sent off for a second booking after a 67th-minute foul on Mitch Pinnock but held out with few alarms.