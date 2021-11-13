Oli Shaw strikes again as Kilmarnock beat Morton By Press Association November 13, 2021, 5:17 pm Oli Shaw scored in Kilmarnock’s win (Ken Macpherson/PA) Oli Shaw got his seventh league goal of the season as cinch Championship leaders Kilmarnock won 2-0 at Morton. Gozie Ugwu came close to putting Morton in front in the 20th minute but his header came back off the bar. Kilmarnock broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, with Blair Alston poking home at the back post. And Shaw doubled Killie’s lead two minutes before the break, with Chris Burke getting his second assist of the game. Morton almost pulled a goal back in the second half when Gavin Reilly let fly but goalkeeper Zach Hemming made a smart stop to deny him. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Half measures once more not good enough as off-colour Caley Jags lose to Dunfermline Caley Thistle slide to shock defeat against basement side Dunfermline to slip to third in Championship ‘Will I see my kids again?’ – Aberdeen legend Joe Harper recovering after Covid-19 hospital battle Zak Rudden strike helps Partick beat leaders Kilmarnock