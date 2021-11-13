Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe and Salford share the spoils

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:17 pm
Scunthorpe’s Ryan Loft (right) opened the scoring in the drawn match (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe’s Ryan Loft (right) opened the scoring in the drawn match (Richard Sellers/PA)

Strugglers Scunthorpe and Salford had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at the Sands Venue Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

The Iron took the lead eight minutes before half-time when Ryan Loft bundled in from close range, only for Conor McAleny to equalise just before the hour mark.

Scunthorpe were the better team for much of the first half, with Hayden Hackney not far off target with two curling efforts from outside the box.

Although Josh Morris had a free-kick tipped over at the other end, it was no surprise to see the hosts take the lead in the 37th minute when a clearance bounced against onrushing full-back Mason O’Malley and bobbled kindly into the path of Loft, who forced it home.

Salford improved after the break, and not long after breathing a sigh of relief at seeing the offside flag deny the Iron a second goal, a driving run and precise pass from Matthew Lund played in McAleny, who rolled a shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors had two strong penalty shouts waved away, and a cross from Scunthorpe substitute Tom Pugh bounced back into play off the inside of a post during a frantic finale, but a draw was a fair result.

