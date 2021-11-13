Scunthorpe and Salford share the spoils

Strugglers Scunthorpe and Salford had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at the Sands Venue Stadium in Sky Bet League Two.

The Iron took the lead eight minutes before half-time when Ryan Loft bundled in from close range, only for Conor McAleny to equalise just before the hour mark.

Scunthorpe were the better team for much of the first half, with Hayden Hackney not far off target with two curling efforts from outside the box.

Although Josh Morris had a free-kick tipped over at the other end, it was no surprise to see the hosts take the lead in the 37th minute when a clearance bounced against onrushing full-back Mason O’Malley and bobbled kindly into the path of Loft, who forced it home.

Salford improved after the break, and not long after breathing a sigh of relief at seeing the offside flag deny the Iron a second goal, a driving run and precise pass from Matthew Lund played in McAleny, who rolled a shot into the bottom corner.

The visitors had two strong penalty shouts waved away, and a cross from Scunthorpe substitute Tom Pugh bounced back into play off the inside of a post during a frantic finale, but a draw was a fair result.