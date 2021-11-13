Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Lowe celebrates milestone as Plymouth ease past Accrington to go top

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:17 pm
Jordan Houghton (right) was on target for Plymouth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Lowe celebrated his 100th league game in charge of Plymouth with a 4-1 League One victory away to Accrington that sent them to the top of the table.

The win extended Argyle’s unbeaten league run to 16 games as they overtook fellow high-fliers Wigan – whose match at Morecambe was postponed due to international call-ups – in pole position.

The visitors took the lead via an own goal midway through the first half.

Conor Grant’s high cross into the box had captain Joe Edwards and Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton challenging for the ball before it bounced off the Accrington player and looped beyond goalkeeper Toby Savin.

They doubled their lead just before the break when Jordon Garrick fed Jordan Houghton in the area and he squeezed the ball home from a tight angle via the far post.

Accrington reduced the deficit five minutes into the second half when unmarked Tommy Leigh celebrated his first league goal, getting on the end of Harry Pell’s cross and stroking the ball home from eight yards.

However Ryan Broom’s 25-yard spectacular strike gave Savin no chance after 63 minutes as Argyle regained their two-goal cushion.

They made it four when Broom’s ball in was headed home by Ryan Hardie from close range with 14 minutes remaining for his 11th goal of the season that added the gloss.

