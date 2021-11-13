Scott Twine and Max Watters bag braces as MK Dons breeze past Cambridge

MK Dons moved into the Sky Bet League One play-off places with an emphatic 4-1 win over Cambridge.

Scott Twine and Max Watters both scored twice before Sam Smith grabbed a late consolation as Liam Manning’s side secured back-to-back league victories.

The hosts took the lead when Watters’ cross found Twine unmarked in the six-yard box for the former Swindon man to tap home.

The dominant Dons added a second when Watters raced through on goal from a Twine through ball, before the Cardiff loanee found the far corner with a neat left-footed finish.

Twine added his second with a superb free-kick from just outside the Cambridge box which United keeper Dimitar Mitov could only stand and admire as MK Dons made it 3-0 before half-time.

Watters completed his double and added the home side’s fourth in the second half after again linking with Twine to race through and volley into the roof of the net.

Smith tapped home a late goal for the visitors at the death but United’s two-match winning league run came to an end at Stadium MK.