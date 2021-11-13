Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angelo Balanta and Ibby Akanbi inspire Dagenham to win over Maidenhead

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:21 pm
Angelo Balanta scored a hat-trick for Dagenham (Paul Harding/PA)

Angelo Balanta hit a hat-trick as Dagenham and Redbridge thumped struggling Maidenhead 4-1.

Ibby Akanbi created all three goals as well as completing the scoring with one of his own as Dagenham claimed their first away points since September 11.

Maidenhead started brightly but fell behind in the 28th minute when Akanbi sent over a fine cross which Balanta headed into the top corner.

Mauro Vilhete thumped an effort off the bar as the visitors threatened a second and it arrived in the 40th minute, Balanta following up to score after Akanbi’s shot was parried by Rhys Lovett.

Josh Kelly’s back-post header early in the second half got Maidenhead back in the contest, but their lifeline was soon snatched away as Balanta completed his hat-trick. Akanbi was again involved, his shot pushed away by Lovett into the path of Balanta to score in the 66th minute.

Akanbi grabbed the goal his performance deserved, and in some style, in the 72nd minute as he held off a challenge, turned and curled a shot into the top corner.

