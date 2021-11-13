Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Alex Newby completes brace at the death as Rochdale and Leyton Orient draw

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:25 pm
Alex Newby netted a brace for Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Newby netted a brace for Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Newby scored at the death to rescue a point as Rochdale held play-off-chasing Leyton Orient to a 2-2 League Two draw at Spotland.

The home side raced into the lead with the game just 30 seconds old, Corey O’Keeffe heading Liam Kelly’s delivery back across the face of goal and Newby nodding home from close range.

But Orient responded positively to the setback and were desperately unlucky when Aaron Drinan met Dan Kemp’s cross with a firm header which smashed against the underside of the crossbar before the home defence scrambled clear.

Drinan was not to be denied in the 24th minute, however, again combining with Kemp to race through on goal and fire the ball past Joel Coleman.

The visitors took the lead after 66 minutes when a long throw was partially cleared by Jeriel Dorsett, but Craig Clay met the loose ball on the volley. His execution was low and hard and ran through a crowded box and into the net.

Rochdale levelled in the 90th minute when Kelly’s corner was flicked to the back post and Newby converted to complete his brace.

