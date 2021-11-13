Aldershot shock Grimsby to end losing run

Tommy Willard and Alfy Whittingham struck to hand Aldershot just their third National League win of the season and shock Grimsby 2-1.

Willard handed the hosts the ideal start by firing home from close range after 12 minutes, only for Harry Clifton to head the visitors level just three minutes later.

Whittingham pounced on the hour mark to put the home side back in front, however, and inflict Grimsby’s fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Shots by contrast claimed their first win in seven matches in all competitions, ending a losing streak dating all the way back to early October.