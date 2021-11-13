Chesterfield move top after Kabongo Tshimanga treble

Kabongo Tshimanga hit a hat-trick as Chesterfield soared to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Weymouth.

The Spireites took advantage of slip-ups by their rivals to ascend to the summit and extend their unbeaten league record to six games.

Coming into the game off the back of two straight wins, the visitors’ hopes were effectively dashed when Ollie Harfield was sent off for handball in the 23rd minute, with Tshimanga converting the resulting penalty.

Tshimanga doubled his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time and completed his hat-trick with his 16th goal of the season on the hour mark, before Saido Khan completed the scoring with a 73rd-minute strike.