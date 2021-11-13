Ethan Ross bags brace as Raith see off Hamilton to move into second By Press Association November 13, 2021, 5:33 pm On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Ethan Ross netted a brace for Raith (Jeff Holmes/PA) Raith maintained the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock as they cruised to 3-0 win at Hamilton to move up to second in the cinch Scottish Championship. John McGlynn’s men bounced back from last week’s disappointing draw at Queen of the South with three first-half goals to make sure of the points. Raith grabbed the lead when Hamilton’s Luke Matheson deflected a shot into his own net with just six minutes on the clock. Then Ethan Ross stepped up with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the first period to effectively seal another win for McGlynn’s men. A third-straight game without a win piles more pressure on the home side who sit in seventh place just three points clear of bottom club Dunfermline. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Half measures once more not good enough as off-colour Caley Jags lose to Dunfermline It’s not over yet – Lewis Hamilton still believes in F1 bid after supreme sprint Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson admits side fell short as Dunfermline earn comeback win Northern Ireland end long wait for home win as own goal sees off Lithuania