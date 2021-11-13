Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen of the South let lead slip as Arbroath force draw at Gayfield Park

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:33 pm
Arbroath and Queen of South drew 1-1 at Gayfield Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen of the South failed to hang on to their lead and claim their first win in six cinch Championship games as they drew 1-1 with Arbroath at Gayfield Park.

In a tight first-half affair, both teams went into the break with the scores deadlocked at 0-0.

The visitors made the breakthrough just before the hour mark when Max Johnston’s delivery was met by the diving head of Innes Cameron, who nodded them in front.

Arbroath pushed for an equaliser and levelled things up in the 67th minute through Michael McKenna, who followed up Joel Nouble’s shot to find the back of the net.

Neither side could find the decisive winner, leaving the home side in fifth while the Doonhamers remain in ninth.

