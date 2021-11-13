Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wrexham record another big away win to improve promotion prospects

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 5:47 pm
Phil Parkinson saw his Wrexham side ease to another win (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Phil Parkinson saw his Wrexham side ease to another win (Morgan Harlow/PA)

Wrexham followed up their 5-0 midweek win at Aldershot with a 6-2 success at National League strugglers King’s Lynn.

The home side grabbed a shock 12th minute lead through Michael Clunan and despite Aaron Hayden’s headed equaliser 10 minutes later they made it to the interval all-square in Norfolk.

But Phil Parkinson’s men turned on the style after the break with further goals from Jordan Davies (52), Paul Mullin (63) and Jordan Ponticelli (76) effectively sealing another emphatic win.

Malachi Linton pulled one back for King’s Lynn in the 86th minute but there was still time for Dan Jarvis and Cameron Green to complete the rout in added time.

