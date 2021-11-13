Brian Graham at the double as Partick Thistle thump Ayr By Press Association November 13, 2021, 5:53 pm Partick Thistle triumphed at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) Brian Graham bagged a brace as Partick Thistle thrashed Ayr 4-0 in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty and Shea Gordon also found the net as the visitors coasted to a comfortable win on their travels. Thistle moved up to fourth in the table courtesy of a second win in a row, with their unbeaten league run stretching to seven matches. Ayr’s woes continued unabated, the home side sinking to a fifth match without a victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle remain in great situation ahead of Dunfermline encounter Caley Thistle fan view: Another frustrating encounter could prompt Billy Dodds to freshen up the starting line-up Plenty to ponder for Caley Jags as latest chance to net win is blown away in Ayr Ayr United hit back twice to earn draw as Caley Jags winless away run continues