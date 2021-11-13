We won the first half and they won the second – Karl Robinson

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson and Ipswich manager Paul Cook agreed their goalless draw was a game of two halves.

Oxford dominated the first half despite the Tractor Boys twice hitting the post, but the hosts turned the tables in the second.

The result kept United in the play-off places in sixth, with Ipswich four points and three places behind them.

Robinson said: “I thought we won the first half and they won the second half.

“There were some big talking points and because we do an awful lot on our shape and what we do in and out of possession, I think we need to pay more attention to detail and the players need to accept responsibility.

“There were one or two things that they never did and it’s the combination of the right kind of delivery, the right timing of movement which create opportunities to score.

“I thought our decision-making in the final third wasn’t great but I’m really very, very pleased with the players and it’s a good point on the road against a very, very good team with a good manager and good staff.”

Town’s leading scorer Macauley Bonne had a header hit the post in the opening minutes and Ipswich keeper Christian Walton palmed away a shot from Mark Sykes.

Town struck the same post again in the 19th minute through Bersant Celina while defender Janoi Donacien made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Oxford taking the lead.

United keeper Simon Eastwood saved from Bonne, Celina bent a shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area and substitute Conor Chaplin sent another effort narrowly off target but neither team could make the breakthrough.

Cook said: “Oxford are a good side, there’s no getting away from that.

“Oxford showed their credentials in the game, they moved the ball from side to side, but from the second half we took control of the game kicking into the end we like kicking into and felt that a goal was coming.

“We allowed Oxford only brief counter-attacks in the second half so I was really pleased with how we played. I was really pleased with everything about our performance today but sometimes you’ve got to exert yourself on the game and make sure it’s a game you don’t lose and I felt we did that well today.

“I felt both sides with different styles had their moments at both ends but second half I felt very, very comfortable on the bench and felt that we really turned up a level. I felt we were looking like we were going to score but unfortunately we just couldn’t produce that moment of magic.”