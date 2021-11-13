Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Gray ‘delighted’ with Sutton’s EFL progress after win at Tranmere

By Press Association
November 13, 2021, 6:45 pm
Matt Gray’s Sutton won at Tranmere (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Gray's Sutton won at Tranmere (Aaron Chown/PA)

Matt Gray said he is “delighted” with Sutton’s progress in the English Football League after a 1-0 win away at Tranmere boosted their promotion ambitions.

United grew into the fixture, with Will Randall striking a post at the end of the first half, and their momentum was not halted by the interval as Coby Rowe nearly broke the deadlock if not for Peter Clarke’s vital goal-line intervention.

However, veteran defender Clarke went from hero to zero for Tranmere when the hounding Isaac Olaofe punished his indecision before converting what proved to be the winner in the 71st minute.

Sutton remained resolute despite a late onslaught to secure a victory which lifts them to eighth in League Two and three points beneath the automatic promotion spots.

An elated Gray said: “We’ve shown what we’re like going forward with our pace, energy and quality, but we also showed how well-organised we are. We were fit, strong and put our bodies on the line to defend in the latter stages.

“When you come to a place like this with a great set of supporters, a very experienced manager and a very good side and you find yourself 1-0 up, you’ve got to manage the game right and we certainly did that today.

“I’m really enjoying the EFL so far, we’ve equipped ourselves really well and I’m absolutely delighted with where we’re at.

“We’ve got to keep improving; I’m improving, my staff are improving, the club and everything is improving.

“We’re trying to catch up to being a League Two club as quick as we can but the biggest thing that’s certainly in place is what’s going on on the pitch at the moment.”

Despite the best efforts of Callum McManaman, Paul Glatzel and Elliott Nevitt, the hosts were resigned to a fourth league game without a win as they slipped down to 12th.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon said: “The type of game it was in terms of throw-ins, free-kicks and time-wasting, is something that you’ve got to be competitive with and deal with that.

“We needed to show more quality and we gave away a horror goal which at the time we were probably in the ascendancy.

“You can’t really legislate for that type of goal. Peter’s absolutely gutted and he’s helped us out many times before, but if we’re speaking about this game in isolation, then you can stand here now and say that was the defining moment.

“I’m as disappointed as every fan but I’ve got to be resilient and go again, as will the players.

“It’s my job to come in on Monday and work forward from the lessons learned from today.

“There’s nothing I can do now about the last result and the last performance other than take it back onto the training pitch.”

