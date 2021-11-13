Bromley score from late goalmouth scramble to earn draw at Stockport

Bromley equalised from a goalmouth scramble in the final minute as they salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Stockport in the National League.

Both sides had chances early on before Stockport’s Scott Quigley nearly opened the scoring from a tight angle after 23 minutes but Mark Cousins produced a fine save to deny the striker.

Five minutes into the second half Quigley scored when the ball broke to him on the edge of the area and he moved it to his left foot before shooting into the bottom corner.

Quigley was denied a chance to double his side’s lead with 10 minutes to go as Cousins blocked his effort and the ball rebounded off the forward for a goal kick.

Bromley equalised in a frantic goalmouth scramble at the death, with home defender Liam Hogan looking like he got the final touch.