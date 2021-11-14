Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Player attempts to fix floodlights as FA Trophy clash goes down to the wire

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 10:33 am Updated: November 14, 2021, 10:47 am
The lights did not stay on as Marine hosted Dunston in the FA Trophy (Barrington Coombs/PA)
A player switched focus from field to fuse box after the floodlights failed during an FA Trophy match on Saturday.

Merseyside club Marine needed to find an electrician quickly after the lights cut out early in the second half of their first-round tie against north-east outfit Dunston UTS at Rossett Park.

It turned out there was one on the pitch in Dunston midfielder Phil Turnbull and he was soon in action on the sidelines trying to fix the problem.

Pictures have emerged on social media of the 34-year-old, whose previous clubs include Gateshead, York and Hartlepool, at the clubhouse fuse box attempting to identify the issue.

Ultimately he was not able to resolve the problem by himself, as he did not have all his tools, but assistance arrived and play was eventually able to resume after a delay of around 50 minutes.

Phil Turnbull attempts to fix the floodlights
Phil Turnbull attempted to fix the floodlights (@Jackswainston13/PA)

His efforts were acknowledged by the home club, who tweeted: “Thanks to @dunstonutsfc player Philip Turnbull for attempting to fix our floodlights.”

The match, which was watched by a crowd of 1,202, finished 2-2, with Marine going on to win 5-4 on penalties. Turnbull did score in the shoot-out, in what proved a losing cause.

