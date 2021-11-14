Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott McTominay unavailable for Scotland clash with Denmark

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 1:51 pm
Scott McTominay will miss out for Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scott McTominay will miss out again for Scotland while Lyndon Dykes is a doubt for the visit of Denmark.

Manager Steve Clarke delivered the fitness update ahead of the final World Cup qualifying Group F encounter after earlier calling up Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston for the first time.

McTominay missed Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova with a throat infection and the Manchester United midfielder, one of eight Scotland players who are a yellow card away from suspension, has not re-joined the squad.

Lyndon Dykes
Lyndon Dykes could miss out again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

QPR striker Dykes joined up with the squad after missing the 2-0 win in Chisinau through suspension, but he is a doubt for Monday’s Hampden clash as he bids to overcome a knock and illness.

Manager Steve Clarke said: “Scott is definitely out. Scott hasn’t recovered enough from his virus.

“Lyndon didn’t do very much this morning. Lyndon, I would put at 50-50.”

Ralston comes into the squad after Nathan Patterson picked up a suspension during Friday’s win over Moldova, which sealed a play-off place.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Celtic this season after seizing his chance under Ange Postecoglou.

Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is the other right-back in the squad but is also among the players who are one yellow card away from missing the play-off semi-final in March.

Scotland are looking to boost their chances of sealing a home semi-final when they host the Group F winners.

