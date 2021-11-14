Scott McTominay unavailable for Scotland clash with Denmark

Scott McTominay will miss out again for Scotland while Lyndon Dykes is a doubt for the visit of Denmark.

Manager Steve Clarke delivered the fitness update ahead of the final World Cup qualifying Group F encounter after earlier calling up Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston for the first time.

McTominay missed Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova with a throat infection and the Manchester United midfielder, one of eight Scotland players who are a yellow card away from suspension, has not re-joined the squad.

Lyndon Dykes could miss out again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

QPR striker Dykes joined up with the squad after missing the 2-0 win in Chisinau through suspension, but he is a doubt for Monday’s Hampden clash as he bids to overcome a knock and illness.

Manager Steve Clarke said: “Scott is definitely out. Scott hasn’t recovered enough from his virus.

“Lyndon didn’t do very much this morning. Lyndon, I would put at 50-50.”

Ralston comes into the squad after Nathan Patterson picked up a suspension during Friday’s win over Moldova, which sealed a play-off place.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances for Celtic this season after seizing his chance under Ange Postecoglou.

Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is the other right-back in the squad but is also among the players who are one yellow card away from missing the play-off semi-final in March.

Scotland are looking to boost their chances of sealing a home semi-final when they host the Group F winners.