Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England prop Kyle Sinckler feels World Cup final KO has made him ‘better person’

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 10:01 pm
Kyle Sinckler is eager to renew his rivalry with South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)
Kyle Sinckler is eager to renew his rivalry with South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)

Kyle Sinckler is eager to resume hostilities with South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday as he reflects on the cruellest moment of his England career.

Australia were dispatched 32-15 to continue a winning autumn that began with an 11-try rout of Tonga, but it is the finale of the series against the Springboks that has generated the most anticipation for Sinckler.

Less than three minutes into the 2019 World Cup final in Yokohama, the British and Irish Lions prop was knocked unconscious by Maro Itoje’s elbow in an unfortunate collision and his evening was over.

In his absence England were crushed 32-12 and Sinckler admits the event has left its mark.

Kyle Sinckler was knocked out against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final
Kyle Sinckler was knocked out against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final (Adam Davy/PA)

“I don’t remember the World Cup final. It took me a while to process the incident. You work all your life for that moment but I can’t remember a thing,” Sinckler said.

“I’m not going to lie to you, for two or three weeks after I just sat in my house in a dark room, obviously concussed, trying to process it all.

“It’s tough but you’ve got to roll with the punches and I feel like I’m a better person for that experience and it gave me that extra drive to keep kicking on.

“And I just try to use it as motivation as I’m always very conscious that my job is to inspire kids and anyone – black, white, Asian, man, woman – coming through and anyone who’s going through some tough times.

“It would have been very easy for me to throw my toys out the pram or feel sorry myself, but I feel since then I have tried to kick on and mature my game.”

The Lions slipped to a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa in the summer and head coach Eddie Jones has ruled out attempting to go toe to toe with them knowing they have the muscle to diffuse a less nuanced game-plan.

“We are going to have to play differently to beat them because if you are taking on a heavyweight contest and you are fighting against George Foreman who can whack and whack and whack and whack, you have to do something a bit different,” Jones said.

“We have got four days to come up with something a little bit different. And we will. We will play a little bit different against them.”

More from the Press and Journal