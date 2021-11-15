Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland players urged to put suspension threat to the back of the mind

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 4:31 am
Che Adams is among the Scotland players on a yellow card (Florian Schrotter/PA)
Che Adams is among the Scotland players on a yellow card (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Scotland defender Liam Cooper feels his suspension-threatened team-mates need to forget about the prospect of getting a yellow card against Denmark.

Seven of Steve Clarke’s squad are one booking away from missing the play-off semi-final but Scotland are still looking for points to try to secure a home game in March.

Stephen O’Donnell, Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, John McGinn, Che Adams, Billy Gilmour and Kevin Nisbet are all at risk of picking up a suspension.

Moldova v Scotland
Liam Cooper, left, and Billy Gilmour celebrate victory in Moldova on Friday

However, the Scotland boss has given a clear indication that he will not rest the affected players.

Leeds defender Cooper said: “Any player who tells you he doesn’t think about it is probably lying. But for me, when I have been on nine yellow cards or four yellow cards at my club, the best way is to forget about it. What will be, will be. It will take care of itself.

“I know boys don’t want to miss semi-finals and finals but it’s about getting there, and you can’t switch off.

“You have got to be at 100 per cent to be at your best and if you are thinking about things, who knows what happens? You might have an off night or get injured or anything like that.

“You have got to be at 100 per cent and try and put it to the back of your mind.”

An eighth player on a booking, Scott McTominay, was ruled out through illness and Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous was called up late on Sunday evening to replace him.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston was earlier brought in to replace the suspended Nathan Patterson following the Rangers player’s yellow card in Friday’s 2-0 win in Moldova.

Striker Lyndon Dykes is a fitness doubt after joining up with the squad following suspension.

