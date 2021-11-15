Football rumours: Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

What the papers say

Manchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million to get the 21-year-old.

El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.

Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United (PA via DPA)

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to the France international.

Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is the latest player to be linked with a move to Newcastle, with Calciomercato reporting their interest in the 26-year-old.

Social media round-up

Man Utd transfer round-up: Jesse Lingard set for exit as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets budget blowhttps://t.co/xYRsJtmeVE pic.twitter.com/BWqLzlfIJE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 15, 2021

Barcelona boss Xavi 'wants Mo Salah at all costs' with Liverpool star yet to agree new contract with Jurgen Klopp's side https://t.co/gVriq565gE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 15, 2021

Players to watch

Hwang Hee-chan has caught the eye of Liverpool and Manchester City during his loan at Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)

Aurelien Tchouameni: Marca reports that Chelsea and Real Madrid will battle it out to sign the 21-year-old Monaco midfielder.

Folarin Balogun: The 20-year-old Arsenal forward is a target for Middlesbrough, according to The Sun.

Hwang Hee-chan: The Mirror reckon that Liverpool and Manchester City are planning to swoop for the South Korea forward, who is on loan at Wolves from RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Wanderers want to sign him on a permanent deal.