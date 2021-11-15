Brendan Galloway and Luke Jephcott missing again for Plymouth

Plymouth will again be without Brendan Galloway and Luke Jephcott when they take on League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday’s FA Cup first-round replay at Home Park.

The pair remain unavailable due to international duty, defender Galloway with Zimbabwe and striker Jephcott with Wales Under-21s.

George Cooper, Niall Ennis and James Bolton have been working their way towards fitness after injuries.

Ryan Lowe’s Argyle, who drew 0-0 at Hillsborough in the initial encounter with Wednesday on November 7, moved to the top of League One with Saturday’s 4-1 win at Accrington.

Wednesday, eighth in the table after drawing 1-1 with Gillingham at the weekend, are assessing Lee Gregory and Jack Hunt.

Gregory has sustained a calf injury and the forward was due to undergo a scan on Monday.

Defender Hunt has picked up a small fracture to his hand.

Massimo Luongo and George Byers, who recently made returns to action after injury in the Papa John’s Trophy, could be involved on Tuesday, boss Darren Moore has said.