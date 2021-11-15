Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jermain Defoe among Rangers caretaker team

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 1:59 pm
Jermain Defoe is among Rangers’ caretakers (PA)
Jermain Defoe is among a four-man caretaker team appointed by Rangers as the Ibrox club search for a new manager.

The Scottish champions confirmed on their official Twitter account that player-coach Defoe, B-team boss David McCallum and his assistant, Brian Gilmour, along with goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart will lead the first team “whilst the recruitment process for a new manager continues”.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst emerged as the favourite to take over following Steven Gerrard’s departure for Aston Villa last week.

It was reported that the Dutchman held talks with Rangers in London over the weekend while fresh reports claim Frank Lampard is not under consideration.

The cinch Premiership leaders have a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden on Sunday and face Sparta Prague in a crucial Europa League contest four days later.

An Ibrox source told the PA news agency that Rangers were “comfortable and in control” of a process that is ongoing and “not time-bound” with “several really strong candidates, including candidates not mentioned in public domain”.

Van Bronckhorst’s appointment would be popular with Rangers fans.

The former Ibrox midfielder led Feyenoord to their first title in 18 years in 2017 as well as two KNVB Cups, and has been out of work since ending a 12-month spell in China at the end of last year.

Meanwhile Gerrard recalled his time at Ibrox before  a “very crazy, very quick” move and insisted he could “walk away with my head held high”.

“The opportunity was too big and from there it happened really quick,” he told Villa TV.

“I must pay my respect to Rangers, they were very professional in the dealings as well.

“I have to respect that the leagues are very different in terms of the level but I have learned an awful lot in the past three-and-a-half years.

“I’ve lived under that pressure and that demand to win every single week, and to compete.

“There was a big building job to be done there and I can walk away with my head held high for sure but I think going into another league, different teams, different coaches, different challenges, that is something we will adapt to pretty quickly.”

