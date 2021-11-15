Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge to check on Jack Iredale ahead of Northampton replay

By Press Association
November 15, 2021, 2:07 pm
Jack Iredale is being monitored ahead of Cambridge’s FA Cup replay against Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Iredale is being monitored ahead of Cambridge’s FA Cup replay against Northampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has suggested he could make a series of changes ahead of his side’s FA Cup first-round replay against Northampton.

He revealed on the club website that Jack Iredale will be assessed after taking “a few whacks” at the weekend against MK Dons.

Defender George Williams is also being monitored after having his head stitched.

Bonner has been handed a boost by the return of Jack Lankester who returned to training and the winger could be an option on Tuesday.

Northampton will check on Jack Sowerby ahead of the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

The midfielder missed the Cobblers’ trip to Bristol Rovers with a niggle, meaning Jordan Flores could be expected to slot into central midfield again.

Aaron McGowan could also feature after making his return from injury as an unused substitute against Rovers.

The original tie between League One Cambridge and fourth-tier Northampton ended 2-2.

